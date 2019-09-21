Clark Joins Green Mountain United Way’s Working Bridges Team

Green Mountain United Way announced that Michelle Clark has joined the Working Bridges Program Staff. She will serve Working Bridges worksite locations as the full-time Northeast Kingdom Resource Coordinator.
A graduate of Lyndon State College (now NVU), Clark began her career as a dental hygienist outside of Vermont but upon her return discovered a passion for social work and went back to LSC to get her degree. She has held a variety of roles assisting Vermonters in the Northeast Kingdom and Central Vermont prior to this role. Before joining Green Mountain United Way, she worked for Umbrella helping survivors of domestic and sexual violence find safe and stable housing.
“Michelle brings a great depth of experience to our team and in her short time here has demonstrated a gift for connecting the employees Working Bridges serves with resources in the community. She has an unmatched depth of knowledge that is needed to help our clients address their needs so they can stay employed, focused at work, and continue to create stable lives for themselves and their family,” said United Way’s Executive Director Tawnya Kristen.
“I see myself as a travel agent for community resources. I’m excited to bring my skills and knowledge to connect working families in the Northeast Kingdom to the resources they need to address a life challenge or to have the opportunity to make their life or their family’s life better. Asking for help is hard, I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to care for my community’s caretakers through our work,” offered Clark, who lives on her family’s farm in Lyndonville with her son. She is a member of the Lyndon Outing Club board.
Working Bridges is an employee-service and workforce development program offered to business partners in the Green Mountain United Way service area covering the Northeast Kingdom and Central Vermont. Since launching the program in their service region in 2016, Green Mountain United Way’s Working Bridges program has expanded to serve seven large employers and one small employer with a combined workforce of over 5,000 individuals throughout United Way’s service region. Participating employers in the Northeast Kingdom include Northern Counties Health Care, Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, Northeast Kingdom Human Services, ABC-LOL Daycare, and Weidmann Electrical Technology. Participating employers in Central Vermont include Central Vermont Medical Center and Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice.
