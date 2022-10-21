CNB Promotes Amanda Pepin

DERBY — Community National Bank recently announced the promotion of Amanda Pepin to Assistant Vice President and Credit Administration Officer.
Pepin joined the bank’s Credit Administration Department in 2008 as a credit analyst. In 2015, she was promoted to senior credit analyst, and in 2019, to credit administration officer. She is a graduate of the Northern New England School of Banking, and she continually expands her education by taking classes through the Center for Financial Training and Education Alliance. She also enrolls in courses through the Risk Management Association. “Amanda is always looking for ways to grow in her career, and she is excited about her new responsibilities,” CNB President and CEO Kathy Austin stated. Amanda resides in Troy with her husband Mike, son Travis and daughter Ashley.
Community National Bank has been serving Vermont communities since 1851, and has offices in Derby (main office), Barton, Derby Line, Island Pond, Lyndonville, Newport, St. Johnsbury and Troy.
