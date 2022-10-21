CNB Promotes Amanda Pepin
Buy Now

Amanda Pepin

DERBY — Community National Bank recently announced the promotion of Amanda Pepin to Assistant Vice President and Credit Administration Officer.

Pepin joined the bank’s Credit Administration Department in 2008 as a credit analyst. In 2015, she was promoted to senior credit analyst, and in 2019, to credit administration officer. She is a graduate of the Northern New England School of Banking, and she continually expands her education by taking classes through the Center for Financial Training and Education Alliance. She also enrolls in courses through the Risk Management Association. “Amanda is always looking for ways to grow in her career, and she is excited about her new responsibilities,” CNB President and CEO Kathy Austin stated. Amanda resides in Troy with her husband Mike, son Travis and daughter Ashley.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.