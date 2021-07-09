CNB Promotes Caldwell

DERBY — Christopher (Chris) Caldwell was promoted July 1 to executive vice president and chief lending officer of Community National Bank (CNB), and vice president of Community Bancorp.
“Chris will be a great addition to our executive team,” bank CEO Kathy Austin said. “He brings a wealth of knowledge gained in his previous lending and executive leadership positions.”
Caldwell joined CNB in April. He has over 30 years of experience in the banking and business consulting industries. When talking about joining CNB he stated, “I’m really a community banker at heart. Community National Bank’s mission aligns with my personal philosophy about how a bank should serve its customers, businesses and the community at large. I’m honored to join this organization.” He and his wife Bettie are outdoor enthusiasts and were attracted to Vermont and the surrounding area for all of its recreational opportunities.
