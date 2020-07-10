Co-op Supports Northern Human Services, White Mountain Mental Health

Bethany Isenberg, director of Behavioral Health and the staff of Northern Human Services/White Mountain Mental Health visited the Littleton Food Co-op June 30 to pick up a check for $4,984.32 raised through the Round-up Program at the Co-op in May.
NHS/WMMH provides vital mental health services to the community and this money will help ensure that these services continue. Thanks to the generosity of member/owners and customers who round up at the register during the month, local nonprofits can focus on the good service they provide. Littleton Food Co-op member/owners vote during August to choose the nonprofits who will benefit from this program in 2021.
