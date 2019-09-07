LYNDONVILLE — A discussion Sept. 12 by Kingdom Cycling & Experiences owners Caitlin and Collin Daulong about launching a startup will begin the Co.Starters Speaker Series of entrepreneurship talks this fall at Do North Coworking.
All talks, free for the public, will be at 7:30 p.m. at Do North Coworking at 930 Broad St. in Lyndonville.
Do North Coworking, an economic development initiative of Northern Vermont University’s Lyndon campus, provides space and business services for member entrepreneurs and remote workers, as well as amenities for drop-in users.
Do North Coworking’s Co.Starters initiative is part of a national program to help new and aspiring entrepreneurs explore and test their ideas to build profitable businesses.
The other September talks in the Co.Starters Speaker Series are:
• Sept. 19 — marketing and building a customer base, Ben Warstler, former owner of Fortitude Solutions
• Sept. 26 — building a business model to scale, speaker to be determined
Do North Coworking opened in November 2018 and has dozens of regular members in addition to daily drop-in users. The coworking space also offers monthly technology-focused meetups that are free for the public and occasional hackathons, at which participants find ways to address community challenges.
For more information, email Team@DoNorthCoworking.com.
