Cohase Chamber Names Business Of The Year

WELLS RIVER — The Cohase Chamber of Commerce announced that Craig Hervey Housewright Construction has been selected as the 2019 Business of the Year. The award will be presented to Craig Hervey, Housewright Founder and President, at the Cohase Chamber Annual Meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at Alumni Hall in Haverhill Corner, N.H. Both Chamber members and the general public are invited to attend and take part in the celebration. Advanced ticket purchase is required. RSVPs must be received by Jan. 14, 2020. For more information contact the Cohase Chamber at cohasechamber@gmail.com or 802-518-0030.
When Hervey launched Housewright in 1985, he was a sole proprietor operating out of his home and a rented barn in Newbury Village. As the business grew, he moved it to its current location at 5365 Main Street in Newbury. From humble beginnings, Hervey and his team have built the business into a respected residential construction firm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.