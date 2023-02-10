WELLS RIVER — For their leadership and impact on the region, Bliss Village Store has been named the 2022 Business of the Year, and Catherine and Tom Kidder of Newbury, 2022 Citizens of the Year by the Cohase Chamber of Commerce.
Bliss Village Store changed hands late in 2022, with owner Mark Johnson retiring after 25 years. Bliss has served as a hub of activity for downtown Bradford and has provided countless ‘first job’ opportunities for teens as well as donations to church, school and community-group events and fundraisers. “At the same time, Mark has served in leadership roles on numerous boards and committees,” stated chamber executive director Airon Shaw.
Tom and Catherine Kidder have been at the center of all things West Newbury since their arrival over 40 years ago. Their efforts in organizing and leading events such as the turkey super, dances and live music events, summer festival, etc. are well noted and continue to this day. “Most recently, Tom’s leadership and energy in the acquisition of the Tucker Mountain Town Forest has been paramount to its success,” Shaw noted. “Tom’s vision and coordination of ‘all things Tucker’ have led to its transformation into a ‘must visit and experience’ local gem. Additionally, as both Tom and Catherine have taught in local schools and served on numerous boards and committees associated with the schools, their commitment to education continues with connecting students to the natural environment at Tucker.”
Annual Meeting: The awards will be presented at the Cohase Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting on Tuesday, February 28 at Alumni Hall in Haverhill Corner with doors opening at 5:30. Sarah Jackson, executive director of Vital Communities, will be the keynote speaker. The local trivia game also returns this year. Further info can be found at chamber@cohase.org.
