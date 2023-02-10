WELLS RIVER — For their leadership and impact on the region, Bliss Village Store has been named the 2022 Business of the Year, and Catherine and Tom Kidder of Newbury, 2022 Citizens of the Year by the Cohase Chamber of Commerce.

Bliss Village Store changed hands late in 2022, with owner Mark Johnson retiring after 25 years. Bliss has served as a hub of activity for downtown Bradford and has provided countless ‘first job’ opportunities for teens as well as donations to church, school and community-group events and fundraisers. “At the same time, Mark has served in leadership roles on numerous boards and committees,” stated chamber executive director Airon Shaw.

