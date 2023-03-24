Cole’s Redemption Pops Top On Third Decade

ST. JOHNSBURY — Cole’s Redemption has been in town for 30 years, all of it under the ownership of the Martel family. Kathy Martel’s father bought it in 1993, and Kathy and her husband Dick bought it in January 2003.
In addition to a well-stocked convenience store, and redemption service to redeem bottles and cans, Cole’s also has a laundromat on site. No one aspect of the three sub-businesses dominates the bottom line, Martel said. “It’s everything, they all go together,” she noted. The laundromat previously offered dry-cleaning services as well, “but when the owner, Wayne Whittemore, retired, we took over the laundromat,” Martel said. “We discontinued the dry-cleaning part of it and put in new washing machines.”
The convenience store has a wide selection of items, including sandwiches brought daily to the store by Tim’s Deli. “We have lottery tickets, a coffee bar, and a beer cave for larger packages, such as 30-packs and 24-packs,” Kathy said.
Also employed at Cole’s Redemption is Melissa , who, with her brother, plans to take the business over when her folks retire.
