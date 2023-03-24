Cole’s Redemption Pops Top On Third Decade
Buy Now

Kathy Martel, left, and daughter Melissa stand by the coffee bar at Cole's Redemption in St. Johnsbury.

ST. JOHNSBURY — Cole’s Redemption has been in town for 30 years, all of it under the ownership of the Martel family. Kathy Martel’s father bought it in 1993, and Kathy and her husband Dick bought it in January 2003.

In addition to a well-stocked convenience store, and redemption service to redeem bottles and cans, Cole’s also has a laundromat on site. No one aspect of the three sub-businesses dominates the bottom line, Martel said. “It’s everything, they all go together,” she noted. The laundromat previously offered dry-cleaning services as well, “but when the owner, Wayne Whittemore, retired, we took over the laundromat,” Martel said. “We discontinued the dry-cleaning part of it and put in new washing machines.”

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.