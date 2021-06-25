Colonial Hires New Director of Programming

The Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem announced that, after an extensive job search, the position of Director of Programming has been accepted by Susanna Brent.
“We received numerous applications from some very qualified individuals” reported Executive Director Christine Kelly, “and Susanna rose to the top of the list based on her qualifications, experience, and skill set.”
Brent has held positions at The Winnipesaukee Playhouse, the Rozsa Center for the Performing Arts at Michigan Technological University, Good Medicine Theatre Company, and Long Wharf Theatre to name a few.
She joins The Colonial’s team as Stephen Dignazio, The Colonial’s outgoing Director of Programming, transitions from founding director to audience member.
“As a lifetime arts lover, I am in awe of what Stephen and The Colonial family have built over the years and I am deeply touched by the incredible warm welcome that everyone has shared,” Brent said. “The future of The Colonial is bright because of its rich history, curated programming, and support from its community.”
The filling of the Director of Programming position is an exciting leap into the next chapter of The Colonial’s story. “As we emerge from a year and a half of uncertainty” Kelly said, “we are excited to bring Susanna’s energy, creativity, and passion for the arts to The Colonial’s programming and the North Country!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.