Colonial Theatre Tabs Brenna Nicely New Director

BETHLEHEM, N.H. — Following an extensive national search, the Colonial Theatre recently announced the appointment of Brenna Nicely as executive director, beginning in August.
Having worked in several capacities at the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University, most recently as education & engagement director, “Brenna has an avid appreciation for the arts and believes in the power of cultural enrichment,” theatre officials stated in a press release. “Through her decade of nonprofit experience she has also developed a keen sense of the importance of inclusion and community engagement. In a short period of time Brenna has demonstrated a deep understanding of The Colonial’s vision and mission. Her diverse experience and fresh enthusiasm should serve us well as we continue to implement our strategic plan and its goals.” Toward that end, Nicely will be focused both on preservation of the historic theater and ensuring a safe, comfortable performance venue.
“As we welcome Brenna we want to again thank Christine Kelly Etter for her dedication and commitment to The Colonial over the last four years,” officials stated. “Christine has been a bright light and her contributions have been many.”
The mission of the Friends of The Colonial is to inspire and invite participation in the cultural conversation by preserving and improving this historic landmark theatre, providing high-quality film and performing arts programming and quality family entertainment, and offering a vision of small-town revitalization based on the arts.
