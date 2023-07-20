Colonial Theatre Tabs Brenna Nicely New Director
New Colonial theatre executive director Brenna Nicely

BETHLEHEM, N.H. — Following an extensive national search, the Colonial Theatre recently announced the appointment of Brenna Nicely as executive director, beginning in August.

Having worked in several capacities at the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University, most recently as education & engagement director, “Brenna has an avid appreciation for the arts and believes in the power of cultural enrichment,” theatre officials stated in a press release. “Through her decade of nonprofit experience she has also developed a keen sense of the importance of inclusion and community engagement. In a short period of time Brenna has demonstrated a deep understanding of The Colonial’s vision and mission. Her diverse experience and fresh enthusiasm should serve us well as we continue to implement our strategic plan and its goals.” Toward that end, Nicely will be focused both on preservation of the historic theater and ensuring a safe, comfortable performance venue.

