Gary White retired from Columbia Forest Products on Sept. 20, 2019, after 37 combined years of service.
Born in Newport, he graduated from Lake Region Union High School. He held his first job working on the family logging business for a couple of months.
White joined Columbia Forest Products on July 16, 1982 as a janitor until he quit in February 1993. He relocated to Florida and worked the night shift at Burger King for two months, after which he decided to return to Vermont.
White rejoined Columbia Forest Products on April 23, 1993 as a part-time janitor. He also held the following positions: piler, overhead crane operator, salvage clipper operator, jointer operator, booker, pre-sorter, jointer service, dragsaw operator and debarker operator. He held the lathe operator position for the last 14 years.
White lives in Derby. He has two daughters, Amanda and Cassandra, and six grandchildren: Hailey, 9; Baylin, 6; Lukis, 6; Kallie, 4; Dawson, 1 and Levi, 2 months old.
His retirement plans are to continue his part-time umpire job for baseball and softball games. He also will continue to officiate soccer games. During his first several years at Columbia, he played on the company softball team along with his brothers; Brian, Bruce, Jerry, Paul and Randy. He is an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys, Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins. White plans to purchase a camper and visit his brother, Wayne in Marion, N.C. He will continue to enjoy his time in the Dominican Republic. He hopes to purchase a Spyder motorcycle to enjoy rides with his sister, Brenda.
Also on Sept. 20, 2019, Henry Pion, of Derby, retired from Columbia Forest Products, after 34 years of service.
Born in Newport, he graduated from North Country Union High School. He held his first job as a sander at Ethan Allen for six months, then relocated to Manchester, N.H. where he held the following jobs: a utility doffer (extracted bobbins of yarn from a spinning machine) at Waumbec Mills for eight years, then to Velcro USA where he held the utility job for four years and crewleader for one year. During this five-year stint he also worked part-time at K-Mart in the following jobs: sales/utility, merchandiser and temporary assistant manager.
Pion joined Columbia Forest Products on July 23, 1985 as a piler of which he held for a couple of years. He also held the following positions: jointer operator, patcher, round-up and booker. Pion held the unspliced grader position for the last 16 years, up until his retirement.
His retirement plans are to exercise, complete some home improvement projects and to go back to sugaring in the spring. He enjoys vegetable gardening, hunting, fishing and raising chickens. Pion is an avid fan of the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox. He also enjoys wood-working, crafting bird houses & feeders, nature walks, cutting firewood and maintaining the forest lands.
