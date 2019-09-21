Columbia Forest Products in Newport announced the retirement of three long-time employees.
On Sept. 5, 2019, Shelley Sargent retired after a combined 40½ years of service. Born in Newport, she attended North Country Union High School and later earned her G.E.D.
Sargent initially joined Columbia Forest Products on Nov. 5, 1976 as a Diehl splicer operator. She was rehired again on July 16, 1984 as a splicer operator and during this most recent stint, she held the following positions: piler, patcher and unspliced grader, drying dept, crewleader assistant position for 1½ years, splicing dept, crewleader for 13 years. She held the special order line position for the last 10 years.
Sargent and her husband, Richard, live in Newport Center. She raised two children; Nathan and Megan and has three grandchildren; Grace, 12, Gwen, 10 and Benny, 2. Sargent belongs to the Faith Lighthouse Assembly of God church.
Shelley’s retirement plans are to work on some home improvements and cleaning, help family members with house chores and get back into attending more church activities such as singing. She enjoys maintaining her flower gardens, camping and going for walks. She plans to spend more time with her grandchildren and hopes to visit her sister in Tennessee and her brother in Florida.
On Sept. 6, 2019, Darlene “Winky” Crowe retired after 27 combined years of service. Born in Holland, Vt., she attended North Country Union High School and later earned her G.E.D.
Crowe joined Columbia Forest Products on July 18, 1983 as a splicer operator of which she held until May 10, 1984. She rejoined Columbia on June 8, 1993 as a part-time pre-sorter. She later held the following jobs: splicer operator, grader/piler and panel grader. Winky held the marker job for the last seven years.
Crowe lives in Newport. She raised two daughters; Jessica and Killey and has four grandchildren; Kendra, 17; Holly, 15; Hunter, 14 and Aron, 12 and one great-grand-daughter, Gracie, 11 months.
She enjoys watching the Hallmark channel, wine tasting parties, working with animals, furniture stripping, maintaining her flower gardens, attending country auctions, swimming and walking. She plans to travel to Virginia to visit her daughter.
Also on Sept. 6, 2019, Laurette Riendeau retired from Columbia Forest Products after 20 combined years of service. Born in Chesterville, Quebec, she graduated from NCUHS.
Riendeau joined Columbia Forest Products on April 9, 1979 as a grader for five months. She rejoined Columbia Forest Products on June 11, 1999 as an unspliced piler. She also held the following positions: booker, marker/helper, break giver, defect clipper operator and utility. She held the panel grader position for the last five years.
Laurette and her companion, Art Lucas, live in Coventry. She raised four children; Chantal, Paul, Marc and Robert and has four grandchildren; Reagan, 10; Liv, 8; Waylon, 5 and Weston, 4.
She enjoys sewing, building wood projects in her work shop, maintaining her flower and vegetable gardens, playing cards and lots of fishing. She hopes to spend more time with her family.
