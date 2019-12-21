Columbia Forest Products Throws Christmas Party

Columbia Forest Products hosted their 42nd Annual Children’s Christmas Party for their employees’ children and grandchildren last Sunday. With over 85 children in attendance, the event was full of fun with activities including cookie decorating, ornament making, face painting, games, a photo booth, a cotton candy machine, a magician, door prizes and clowns making balloon animals. Santa and Mrs. Claus came to visit and gave all of the children gifts from their wish list. Volunteers for this event included Wendy McGillivray, Andrea Houlihan, Rita Perrault, Darcy Leblanc, Melvin Walters, James Margolla, Alyssa Lamadeleine, Emily Roberge and their families. (Courtesy Photo)

