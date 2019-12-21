Columbia Forest Products hosted their 42nd Annual Children’s Christmas Party for their employees’ children and grandchildren last Sunday. With over 85 children in attendance, the event was full of fun with activities including cookie decorating, ornament making, face painting, games, a photo booth, a cotton candy machine, a magician, door prizes and clowns making balloon animals. Santa and Mrs. Claus came to visit and gave all of the children gifts from their wish list. Volunteers for this event included Wendy McGillivray, Andrea Houlihan, Rita Perrault, Darcy Leblanc, Melvin Walters, James Margolla, Alyssa Lamadeleine, Emily Roberge and their families.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Latest News
- Maine home sales slow down, but price creeps up
- PFAS chemicals found in drinking water at 3 Vermont sites
- Police investigate shooting in Manchester, NH
- Columbia Forest Products Throws Christmas Party
- Editorial: Another Good Week
- Strap In Racing Column - Dec. 21, 2019
- Police Move In As Angry Defendant Lashes Out In Court
- Trail Association To Upgrade Local Section Of Recreation Trail
- Lyndon Institute To Offer Online Diploma
- Autosaver Group Soups Up Meals On Wheels Program
- Burke Chamber Announces Winners OF Annual Christmas Tree Contest
- Geoffrey Norman: All Quiet On The Washington Front
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.