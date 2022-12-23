Community Bank Hires Delhaie To Newly-Created Management Position
DERBY — Leslie Delhaie has been hired as executive vice president and chief operating and innovation officer at Community National Bank’s Derby branmch. Delhaie was also named vice president of Community Bancorp. at the Community Bancorp. board meeting held Dec. 21, 2022.

Delhaie brings over 30 years of banking and consulting experience to her new position. Her career path has been concentrated in operations, technology, strategy and project management. As a member of the bank’s executive team, Delhaie will be responsible for overseeing information technology, loan operations and retail banking.

