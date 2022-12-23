Community Bank Hires Delhaie To Newly-Created Management Position

DERBY — Leslie Delhaie has been hired as executive vice president and chief operating and innovation officer at Community National Bank’s Derby branmch. Delhaie was also named vice president of Community Bancorp. at the Community Bancorp. board meeting held Dec. 21, 2022.
Delhaie brings over 30 years of banking and consulting experience to her new position. Her career path has been concentrated in operations, technology, strategy and project management. As a member of the bank’s executive team, Delhaie will be responsible for overseeing information technology, loan operations and retail banking.
“Leslie is our first chief operating and innovation officer,” said bank CEO Kathy Austin. “We look forward to working with her to bring new innovation and organizational efficiencies to the bank. Ultimately, this will help us compete in the ever-changing financial landscape.”
“I am excited to work with the exceptional CNB team as we move forward to enable systems and solutions that will continue to transform and improve the customer experience,” Delhaie said. “I am also honored to join a team that is as truly committed to its community as CNB.”
Community National Bank (CNB) has local offices in Derby, Barton, Derby Line, Island Pond, Lyndonville, Newport, St. Johnsbury and Troy.
