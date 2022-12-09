Community Bank Promotes Sarah Chadburn

DERBY — Community National Bank (CNB) recently promoted Sarah Chadburn to assistant vice president and commercial loan officer.
Chadburn started her career at CNB 13 years ago. In 2021, she was promoted to commercial loan officer. She was named one of VT Business Magazine’s Rising Stars, Class of 2021.
A Champlain College graduate, DuPont also graduated from Northern New England School of Banking and the Risk Management Association Commercial Lending School. She has several Center for Financial Training and Education Alliance diplomas and has attended many trainings. “Sarah’s commitment to our community is evident as she is President of Newport City Downtown Development and President of the Vermont Chapter of the Risk Management Association,” said CNB CEO Kathryn Austin.
