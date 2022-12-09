Community Bank Promotes Sarah Chadburn
Sarah Chadburn

DERBY — Community National Bank (CNB) recently promoted Sarah Chadburn to assistant vice president and commercial loan officer.

Chadburn started her career at CNB 13 years ago. In 2021, she was promoted to commercial loan officer. She was named one of VT Business Magazine’s Rising Stars, Class of 2021.

