Community National Bank Announces Promotion

DERBY — Community National Bank President Kathy Austin announced the promotion of Amanda Pepin to Credit Administration Officer.
Pepin joined the bank’s Credit Administration Department in 2008 as a Credit Analyst and, in 2015, she was promoted to Senior Credit Analyst. Pepin has continued her education by taking classes through the Center for Financial Training and Education Alliance and she has taken several financial statement analysis and risk management courses through the Risk Management Association. In 2013, she attended the Northern New England School of Banking.
