Community National Bank Announces Promotion

DERBY — Community National Bank (CNB) President Kathy Austin announced the promotion of Beth Morin to Vice President and Senior Loan Operations Officer.
Morin started working for CNB in 1985 and has served the bank in many lending capacities. Most recently, she held the position of Vice President and Special Asset Officer. In her new role, she will oversee residential and consumer loan processing and underwriting; loan servicing; loss mitigation and special asset administration.
Austin stated, “Beth’s exceptional skillset and experience make her well-suited to take on her new responsibilities.”
During her career, Morin has completed many courses and programs related to banking, finance and lending. She lives in Westmore with her husband, Jim.
Community National Bank has offices located in Derby, Barre, Barton, Derby Line, Enosburg Falls, Island Pond, Lyndonville, Montpelier, Morrisville, Newport, St. Johnsbury and Troy.
