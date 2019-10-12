Community National Bank Benefits Cornerstone School

Sara Bunnell and Martha Davis of Community National Bank N.A. in Saint Johnsbury presented a ceremonial check for $250 to the Cornerstone School on Good Neighbor Day to help fund the school store. The check was accepted by 3rd & 4th graders Riley Potvin, Kam Gilman, Rhys Gochie, Dustin Barton, and Dalton Pond. (Courtesy Photo)

