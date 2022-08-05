Community National Bank Promotes Five to Senior Vice Presidents

Back row: Justin Bourgeois and Kelly Paul; front row from left to right: Beth Morin, Jennifer Daigle and Kimico Perry. (Contributed photo by Don Whipple)

DERBY — Community National Bank (CNB) President and CEO Kathy Austin is proud to announce the promotions of five longtime employees to Senior Vice Presidents. Justin Bourgeois, Jennifer Daigle, Beth Morin, Kelly Paul and Kimico Perry have all been promoted to this prestigious position. Austin commented, “Each of these individuals has demonstrated their commitment to CNB, our customers and our employees, while assuming increasing leadership roles. Congratulations to all.”

Justin Bourgeois joined CNB in 2009 as a Commercial Lender and in 2010 was promoted to Vice President and Commercial Loan Officer and promoted again in 2018 to Regional Vice President. In 2011, Bourgeois was recognized as a Rising Star by Vermont Business Magazine. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Champlain College, and has attended the Northern New England School of Banking as well as many Risk Management Association (RMA) trainings and seminars. Bourgeois volunteers his time in support of local youth academic and sporting activities and is a past Board Member of both Central Vermont Economic Development Corporation and Montpelier Alive. He is currently working in close coordination with the Montpelier Development Corporation.

