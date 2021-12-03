Community National Bank Promotes Nikole Brainard

DERBY — Community National Bank (CNB) President and CEO Kathryn Austin recently announced the promotion of Nikole Brainard to financial reporting officer and asset liability manager.
Brainard started her banking career in 1995 as a teller in the Derby office. She joined the finance team in 2012. During her banking career, she has earned certified-teller designation, and earned her general banking diploma and bank operations diploma from The Center for Financial Training and Education Alliance. She is a graduate of the Northern New England School of Banking and holds a bachelor of science in Accounting from Southern New Hampshire University.
“Nikole is excited to use the skills her BS in accounting has provided,” Austin said. “Enthusiastic about learning, she is currently working towards her MBA in Finance from Southern New Hampshire University.”
Brainard serves on the board of Derby Elementary School, is treasurer for North Country Union High School Band Booster Club, and member of the Derby Line Community Day committee. She resides in Derby with her husband Lindsay, her daughter, Maya, and her son, Chase.
