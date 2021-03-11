ST. JOHNSBURY — For nearly a century, Caplan’s Store was a reliable downtown anchor, selling gear for all of Vermont’s six seasons.
But the beloved landmark closed at the end of 2020.
As sad as it is to see the store shuttered, a group of volunteers is stepping in to brighten the landmark.
Last week, volunteers cleaned the windows, and on the weekend, many more hands joined in an effort to string the works of local photographers in the windows of the old Caplan’s space, said Heather Alger, co-founder and spokeswoman for the downtown window decorating corps - all volunteers - who have been at the work longer than a year now.
There are actually two separate volunteer corps that converge to fill the downtown storefronts with artwork, including photography - one from the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce, the other Catamount Arts, both involving community volunteers, explained Alger, who helped spearhead both volunteer groups with other Northeast Kingdom community members.
Alger said when Caplan’s first announced their plans to close, volunteers Dr. Tom Turek, a local chiropractor, Robin Little, co-owner of the Moose River Lake and Lodge Store with her husband, Fred, herself and volunteer Patricia Anderson talked about wanting to fill the windows to “… thank them for all they’ve done for our community.”
“We were like, ‘Well, here we go, we have to attack this’, ” she said of the bedrock downtown space and its significance to the heart of St. J - and its history.
The store operated for nearly a century downtown.
They hoped that perhaps the space would find a new business soon, but after the holidays and the final sale, the sign changed from Going out of Business to just Out of Business, and the space now sits vacant.
That sad message was visible at the downtown T intersection of Railroad and Portland streets, “It was awful … we couldn’t handle it,” said Alger.
They thought about filling the windows with a camping-themed display, but realized that would just look like Caplan’s still, so the decision was made to “roll it into the St. Johnsbury Art on the Street” program sponsored by Catamount Arts.
The volunteers from Catamount decorated the windows at Caplan’s last weekend and the weekend prior, the volunteers from the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce, the Window Warriors, helped clean the space, said Alger. She said that’s how the downtown windows get transformed, first the Window Warriors do their thing, then the volunteers from Catamount Arts come in to hang works.
Alger praised the efforts of volunteers from both efforts, which she helped to cofound with other volunteers, and the artists who have lent works to the effort, “It just happened so fast,” she said of the installation’s success transforming downtown. “It just all came together so beautifully.”
“The reason for this project is to get these storefronts rented,” stressed Alger, ” … and it seems to be working.”
The StJ Art on the Street exhibition, is titled Evoking Spring, announced Catamount Arts, and runs from March 7-May 28.
The message in the window at Caplan’s is appreciated - and well-deserved, said Darcie McCann, the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
“This act is a wonderful demonstration of community to thank a business for 98 years of service by an act of service themselves,” McCann said. “This is what makes St. Johnsbury and the Kingdom so special.”
Besides the artwork and message of thanks, a small For Sale sign can also be spotted in the window at the former store.
Information about the artists and their work, including purchase details, is available via easily accessed QR codes in the window displays.
StJ Art on the Street is a public art collaboration among the Window Warriors volunteers of St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce; Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild; Catamount Arts; Caplan’s; the Town of St. Johnsbury; 142 Eastern; Garrett Property Management; Aine Baker; Rural Edge; and Northern Express Care. StJ Art on the Street is brought to you by a Vermont Community Foundation Spark Grant and support from the Vermont Arts Council, the Vermont Curators Group, and Maple Groves Farm of Vermont. For more information about StJ Art on the Street, including the artists featured in “Evoking Spring,” visit www.catamountarts.org.
