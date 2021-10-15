Concord Health Center Re-opens Following Renovation, Expansion

Northern Counties Health Care (NCHC) announced the re-opening of the Concord Health Center following a complete remodel and a 1,120-square-foot expansion.
Several changes and improvements have been made. They include a re-designed reception and waiting area with increased privacy at check-in and check-out, improved patient flow and wider hallways, two respiratory care rooms, an additional exam room, a consultation room, centralized lab, improved staff work areas, conference room, increased efficiency with new lighting and insulation, additional parking, a community space, and the new home of Sid’s Pantry - Concord’s food shelf.
NCHC’s CEO Michael Costa stated, “Northern Counties invested in the Concord Health Center to make sure our patients, particularly those in Essex County, continue to have access to high-quality health care services and important community services.”
Chris Towne, NCHC’s Chief Strategy Officer, added, “This project allows us to continue offering an exceptional care experience and increases our ability to adapt to the community’s changing health needs, including a new home for the local food shelf and additional community space.”
The project began in early June 2021; patients were welcomed back on Oct. 11. Throughout the renovation, patients of Concord Health Center were seen on the second floor of the St. Johnsbury Community Health Center building on Sherman Drive in St. Johnsbury.
NCHC Facilities Director Craig Taylor said, “This project was truly a team effort. We thank all within NCHC who made this possible as well as our outside contractors. We especially wish to thank the Town of Concord Road Department and Roger and Joy Wood of Wood’s Farm for letting us use their space. Community support like theirs helped us to tackle some of the supply challenges due to the pandemic.”
The Concord Health Center is located at 201 East Main St. in Concord, Vt. It has been a part of the community since 1980. Services at the Health Center include quality medical care from experienced and caring providers (pediatric, adolescent, adult, and geriatric), behavioral health/counseling services, chronic care coordination, a low-cost pharmacy, and offers extended hours and same-day/emergency appointments. New patients are currently being accepted. Appointments can be made by calling 802-695-2512.
NCHC encompasses five community health centers, three dental centers, a walk-in primary care location, and a certified home health care & hospice division providing a full spectrum of quality, affordable, and compassionate health care services to patients of all ages, throughout the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont. For more information, visit www.nchcvt.org. NCHC is supported in part by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) under grant number H80CS00632. This information or content and conclusion are those of the author and should not be constructed on the official or policy of, nor should any endorsements be inferred by HRSA, HHS, or the U.S. Government.
