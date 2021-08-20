Connolly Promoted To Bank of New Hampshire VP

WHITEFIELD, N.H. — Bank of New Hampshire (BNH) recently announced the promotion of Tim Connolly to Assistant Vice President – Whitefield Office Manager.
In this role, he will be responsible for management of the office’s deposit portfolio, customer relationship management, new business development and community engagement. He will also oversee all daily operations of the office.
Connolly first joined BNH in January 2014 as services representative. He then was promoted to training associate & supervisor which led him to his current role as the office manager. In the community, he volunteers at Riverside Rescue.
“Congratulations to Tim Connolly on his promotion in Whitefield,” said Cecile Chase, Senior Vice President, Retail Sales & Development Manager. “Tim has been a driving force in the Littleton office since joining the Bank of New Hampshire in 2014. We look forward to his success in the Whitefield market.”
