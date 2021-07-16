WOODSVILLE, N.H. — H.P. Cummings Construction Company recently announced the promotion of Travis Hulbert and Calvin Russell to vice presidents.
“This move will bolster our company’s leadership team with two seasoned professionals who bring a wealth of experience and expertise from all facets of our business operations,” said HPCCC principal and senior project manager Mike Hulbert. “With 15 years at HP as project manager, Travis has grown through the ranks at an impressive pace to become one of our most talented managers in construction management and preconstruction services.”
“I’m incredibly grateful for this opportunity, and that my hard work and dedication has been noticed,” Travis Hulbert stated. “I hope to help our company grow and continue to be the industry leader that it is.”
Calvin Russell has been with the company for 12 years as project manager, “and brings strong knowledge and substantial experience in all stages of construction,” Mike Hulbert stated.
“I am very excited to continue my journey with H.P. Cummings Construction Company,” Russell said. “It’s been a privilege to work with such an incredible team on projects all across Vermont and New Hampshire.”
According to Mike Hulbert and Daniel Smith, both principals and senior project managers, “We’re extremely grateful for the dedication and hard work that Travis and Calvin have put into helping us deliver high-quality services to our clients over many years. We look forward to the insight and dedication they will bring to our leadership group.”
