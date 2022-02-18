LITTLETON, NH — 2021 was a very good year for the Littleton Food Co-op (LFC) – both at the store and in its ability to help neighbors.
“LFC is excited to share our total Big Check for 2021. With the donations from our member/owners and customers rounding up at the register, $71,810.12 was collected,” said Co-op Outreach Coordinator Becky Colpitts. “It all went to our 2021 partners that were chosen by our member owners.”
They included LFC Healthy Food Access, Mt. Eustis Ski Hill, OAKS, ACHS, Littleton Area Senior Center, Boys & Girls Club of the North Country, Bancroft House, Above the Notch Humane Society, Copper Cannon Camp, LFC Community Fund, Local Food Pantries and Second Chance Animal Rescue.
LFC has started 2022 with a check being presented to the North Country Beekeepers Association (NCBA) totalling $5,823.23.
“These funds will be used to educate our community on beekeeping and the importance of caring for our pollinators,” NCBA’s Janice Mercieri said. “NCBA develops school programming, offers workshops and classes, and many other avenues to spread the word about the importance of bees.”
