Coos County Health Hires Leclercq

COLEBROOK, N.H. — Nicole Leclercq, also known as “Nikki,” is the new Community Health Worker (CHW) at Coos County Family Health Services (CCFHS) in Colebrook. In this full-time role, Leclercq helps to improve the health of others by connecting them with community resources for needs such as food, shelter, medication, and transportation.
According to The American Public Health Association, a CHW is “a frontline public health worker who is a trusted member of and/or has a close understanding of the community served.”
Leclercq’s services are provided free for patients of the community health center. She is available to meet in person during a medical appointment, or at another time and place convenient for the person seeking help.
Leclercq explains various assistance programs, completes paperwork, organizes necessary documentation, and explains eligibility for services available in the community. She can also assist people who wish to complete an advanced directive to address end of life care.
For more information, contact Leclercq at the Colebrook Clinic of Coos County Family Health Services at 603-237-4262.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.