Coos County Health Hires Leclercq

Nikki Leclercq, seen displaying a fine catch on the water, is the new CHW at Coos County Family Health Services. (Courtesy photo)

COLEBROOK, N.H. — Nicole Leclercq, also known as “Nikki,” is the new Community Health Worker (CHW) at Coos County Family Health Services (CCFHS) in Colebrook. In this full-time role, Leclercq helps to improve the health of others by connecting them with community resources for needs such as food, shelter, medication, and transportation.

According to The American Public Health Association, a CHW is “a frontline public health worker who is a trusted member of and/or has a close understanding of the community served.”

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.