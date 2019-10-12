Corner Medical Welcomes Dr. Kristal Imperio

ST. JOHNSBURY — Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital announced that Kristal Imperio, Ph.D., APRN has joined NVRH Corner Medical as of July 2019.
Imperio, who received her Ph.D. in nursing from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, has been a nurse practitioner since 2000. Prior to joining NVRH, Imperio served as Chief of Internal Medicine and Urgent Care for Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates/Atrius Health in Chelmsford, Mass. where she led a department of 13 physicians and 10 advanced practicing clinicians. She developed innovative process improvements and care models to improve patient care and decrease provider burn out. In addition to clinical leadership and physician management, she was involved with operational issues and support staff management, believing that collaboration at all levels creates the most effective teams.
Born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Imperio was a hospital volunteer from the ages of 12–16. At the age of 16, she became a certified nursing assistant. She attended college in Michigan and Massachusetts, where she studied music and continued to work as a nursing assistant. After starting her family, she decided to advance her nursing education. She returned to school, becoming a nurse practitioner and then earned her Ph.D.
At Corner Medical, Imperio hopes to open a panel of patients and potentially offer increased patient access by expanding evening appointments.
“I think it is important to provide the community with high-quality continuity with after-hours care,” Imperio said. “People work and are busy in their daily lives. It is often difficult to take time off during the day to manage their health maintenance and urgent care needs.”
“We are excited to welcome Kristal to Corner Medical,” VP of Medical Practices Laura Newell said. “I know patients will really appreciate Kristal’s kind, gentle approach and the expertise that she offers.”
