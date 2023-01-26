LYNDONVILLE — Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) Corner Medical has hired two providers, Hannah Prevost, FNP and Logan Dege-Pearl, DNP.
Prevost, who was born at NVRH, began her career as a licensed nursing assistant (LNA) in 2010. Soon, she became a licensed practical nurse (LPN) and completed her registered nurse (RN) degree in 2015. She then achieved a master’s degree as a family nurse practitioner (FNP) from Chamberlain College in 2021. She previously worked as the lead provider at St. Johnsbury Health and Rehab.
Prevost continued advancing her educational career so that she would have a real influence on improving the health and wellness of the Northeast Kingdom. “Once upon a time, I thought I wanted to be a massage therapist,” she said. “But I realized I couldn’t make as big an impact on my communities’ health as I wanted, so off to nursing school I went.”
Because healthcare is always changing, Prevost is passionate about providing her patients with the education they need to make the best decisions for their health and the health of their families.
“Change challenges me to grow, to find new and creative ways to meet the needs of the community I serve,” Prevost added. “I love that about what I do.”
Dege-Pearl received a bachelor’s degree from Norwich in 2003, completed her RN degree from Castleton in 2010 and went on to work in the NVRH Emergency Department. She obtained her Doctor of Nursing Practice from UMass-Amherst in 2018. She previously worked for the St Johnsbury Community Health Center and Northern Express Care – St. Johnsbury. She was also a clinical instructor for the VTC LPN-to-RN program.
A third-generation nurse and part of the NVRH community since 2010, Dege-Pearl is passionate about providing high quality care to patients of all ages. She is also committed to providing a holistic approach and encouraging patient advocacy.
“I enjoy helping people improve their health and their happiness,” Dege-Pearl said. “I want to do a good job that I can be proud of, and it feels good to develop and maintain trusting relationships. I find that my role at Corner Medical allows me to show my community that I care.”
Dege-Pearl has lived in Danville for over 15 years.
