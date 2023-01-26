LYNDONVILLE — Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) Corner Medical has hired two providers, Hannah Prevost, FNP and Logan Dege-Pearl, DNP.

Prevost, who was born at NVRH, began her career as a licensed nursing assistant (LNA) in 2010. Soon, she became a licensed practical nurse (LPN) and completed her registered nurse (RN) degree in 2015. She then achieved a master’s degree as a family nurse practitioner (FNP) from Chamberlain College in 2021. She previously worked as the lead provider at St. Johnsbury Health and Rehab.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.