Coventry Town Clerk Deb Tanguay recently completed her first year of studies at the New England Municipal Clerks’ Institute at Plymouth (NH) State University. This first year is for clerks who have not previously attended an Institute. It offers an introductory course in public administration with interactive classes on communication skills, decision-making, management theory, inter-government relations & procedures and media & written communications. Clerks in Year I experience practical lessons in general and theoretical courses.
The New England Municipal Clerks Institute is a three-year program, which assists clerks in developing and maintaining the high level of administrative expertise needed for the successful operation of increasingly complex municipal governments.Completion of the three-year Institute program entitles graduates to apply for the International Institute of Municipal Clerks’ coveted Certified Municipal Clerk (CMC) designation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.