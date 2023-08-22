Craftsbury Hires Assistant Principal
Buy Now

New Craftsbury School assistant principal Melinda Mascolino.

CRAFTSBURY — Melinda Mascolino has been hired as assistant principal of Craftsbury Schools.

Mascolino comes to Craftsbury Schools with 29 years as a classroom teacher and special educator, assistant principal, principal, and director of early childhood education. “Each position has presented new learning and growth opportunities that I continue to embrace. I can’t imagine a better profession than education and working with children and youth,” she commented.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.