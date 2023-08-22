Craftsbury Hires Assistant Principal

CRAFTSBURY — Melinda Mascolino has been hired as assistant principal of Craftsbury Schools.
Mascolino comes to Craftsbury Schools with 29 years as a classroom teacher and special educator, assistant principal, principal, and director of early childhood education. “Each position has presented new learning and growth opportunities that I continue to embrace. I can’t imagine a better profession than education and working with children and youth,” she commented.
Mascolino will focus on supporting and developing elementary school core instructional pedagogy and student learning through OSSU’s multi-tiered system and supports (MTSS) framework. Her role in elementary instruction and special education will support students and staff as the school continues to develop and hone their MTSS framework, a goal for both Craftsbury Schools and across the Orleans Southwest Supervisory Union.
Principal Matt Foster said, “Melinda comes highly recommended, and her great reputation precedes her in Vermont public education,” Craftsbury principal Matt Foster said. “I look forward to her support for our staff and students to promote a safe and engaging learning environment. We are very fortunate to bring her on board.”
Mascolino lives with her family in Hyde Park. She and her husband stay busy restoring their home built in 1867, a project that she says, “is a labor of love.” Mascolino’s youngest daughter is a senior at Lamoille Union High School and their 22-year-old twins are in college and working. Mascolino also stated that they have “two poorly-mannered, sweet mutts.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.