Culinary Students Earn National Industry Certification

Juniors in St. Johnsbury Academy’s Culinary II class recently received their ServSafe Manager Certification, a national industry-recognized credential and achievement in the Hospitality Restaurant Service Industry. Recipients are Saphire Chartier, Anna Robertson, Kelly Ford, Damien Valley, Carissa Brittain, Cody Langmaid and Phoebe Forester. (Contributed photo)
