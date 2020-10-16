Dan Wyand Physical Therapy & Associates Welcomes Erin Galarza

Dan Wyand Physical Therapy & Associates and Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital welcomed Physical Therapist Erin Galarza PT, DPT, OCS.

Galarza has over seven years’ experience as an outpatient orthopedic therapist treating orthopedic conditions, aquatic therapy, and pelvic health. She received her Doctorate from Pacific University in 2013 and received her Board Certification as an Orthopedic Clinical Specialist in 2018. As a pelvic health therapist, she treats bowel, bladder and pelvic pain conditions in both male and female clients, as well as female pelvic organ prolapse.

