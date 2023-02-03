Danville Health Center Welcomes New Family Physician

DANVILLE — Northern Counties Health Care (NCHC) recently announced the hiring of Emily Oleson, MD. Dr. Oleson is a family physician at the newly-renovated Danville Health Center, located at 26 Cedar Lane.
“Dr. Oleson is an excellent addition to the team in Danville,” said Dan Sherman, NCHC’s Director of Primary Care. “Emily has extensive experience caring for infants, children, and adults, including women’s preventative health. She is passionate about collaborating with patients to help them achieve their health goals.”
Born and raised in Vermont, Dr. Oleson received her Bachelor of Arts in Biology from Williams College in 2010 and her Doctor of Medicine from Tufts University School of Medicine in 2016. She completed the Middlesex Health Family Medicine Residency Program in Connecticut in 2020.
In 2018, Dr. Oleson received the David A. Baggish, MD Rapid Response Team (RRT) Family Medicine Award, an annual award given to a family medicine resident who exemplifies leadership, clinical excellence, and staff support. Before joining Northern Counties, she was a Family Medicine and Obstetrics Physician at Little Rivers Health Care in Wells River.
“Danville is a wonderful place, and I am grateful to both live and work in such a great community,” said Dr. Oleson. “I am excited to join Northern Counties Health Care and take up our shared mission of offering high quality, accessible, patient-centered care. “
Northern Counties Health Care encompasses seven community health centers, including two walk-in primary care locations, three dental centers, and a certified home health care & hospice division.
