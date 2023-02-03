Danville Health Center Welcomes New Family Physician
Dr. Emily Oleson

DANVILLE — Northern Counties Health Care (NCHC) recently announced the hiring of Emily Oleson, MD. Dr. Oleson is a family physician at the newly-renovated Danville Health Center, located at 26 Cedar Lane.

“Dr. Oleson is an excellent addition to the team in Danville,” said Dan Sherman, NCHC’s Director of Primary Care. “Emily has extensive experience caring for infants, children, and adults, including women’s preventative health. She is passionate about collaborating with patients to help them achieve their health goals.”

