WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — Norwich Solar has announced that Danville School, Cabot High School and Twinfield Union School will be receiving Net Metering Credits from a 500-kilowatt solar project built next to Danville School.
The solar project will further enable the schools’ support of renewable energy. Danville resident, Doug LaMothe is hosting the array, and says installation of the project will be completed this year.
The schools are enrolled as customers of the project through a Net Metering Agreement. This agreement, says marketing coordinator, Ajah Tier, provides the schools long-term savings with no upfront costs or operational obligations. The net metering credits generated will be applied to the three schools’ Green Mountain Power electric bills each month and, Tier added, will save approximately $500,000.
“Danville, Cabot and Twinfield schools are pleased to be in partnership with Norwich Solar and to be sharing the output of a solar farm with their sister schools in Caledonia Central SU,” said Mark Tucker, superintendent at the Caledonia Central Supervisory Union. “All three schools had looked into solar as an energy source in the past. Past investigations had always floundered when it came to answering the question of siting: ‘Which part of the campus was best suited for a solar array? Should we put it on the school roof? Can we put it on the roof?’ Net metering resolved the siting question for us. When presented with the opportunity to garner the financial benefits of solar by participating in a planned solar farm to be built in Danville, with no upfront investment to the school districts, the respective boards all saw this as a deal too good to pass up.
“We look forward to the Danville Solar project coming online so we can start saving money on electricity costs in these three districts; savings that will be passed on directly to our taxpayers.” The clean energy generated from the solar project, Tier said, will be fed directly into the Green Mountain Power electric distribution system, “which benefits all Vermonters.”
RunTime Solar, a division of Norwich Technologies, will be providing operations and maintenance over the life of the project.
