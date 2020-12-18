Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
With Covid-19 still raging in the country, many of us are still working from home, me included. I am not complaining, however, especially today. Although the temperature outside is a brisk 12 degrees, my trusty Vermont Castings Intrepid stove has warmed the house to a toasty 70 degrees, with nary a peep. The view outside my window is a picture-perfect winter wonderland, with birds flitting back and forth between the trees. Adding to this idyllic work environment is that holiday carols are playing in the background, thanks to “Alexis,” my world a combination of the old and new.
This time of year always gives me pause for reflection, no more so than now. A number also known for denoting sharp vision, 2020 has been anything but that, as it has felt like a decidedly blurry year. It started so promising for us though…. The chamber had held its usual January legislative breakfast and a successful Business Resource Fair and annual meeting in February, despite a snowstorm. Our membership numbers, flat after years of recovering from the Great Recession, were rebounding quite nicely. And then the world shut down…
