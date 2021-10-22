Let’s be honest. I am a chamber director and what chambers do is promote the very best of a region, in our case our beautiful landscape, friendly people, unbelievable recreational opportunities and charming downtowns. I am also a realist and would like to share some observations of a region I love with every ounce of my being.
I have been out traveling the highways and byways of the Kingdom quite a bit these past few months, due in large part to buying a new and reliable car from Quality Mitsubishi. I have traveled to all corners of the region and all three counties and while I have seen unparalleled splendor, I have also seen evidence of people mightily struggling in this pandemic, living in homes that are barely livable.
Many will look back at COVID-19 and see it as the most challenging health crisis of the past 100 years but it has also wreaked unbelievable havoc on our economy. We are coming onto the 21st month of this outbreak, with no end in sight, and the true economic casualties are yet to be seen. We know already that longtime businesses have closed, our hospitality establishments are battling to keep open and everyone is looking for workers, but there is a bigger concern lurking on the horizon.
With winter just around the corner and fuel bills to pay, tighter belts will get even tighter. We saw this in the Great Recession of a decade ago. People held on and held on until they could hold on no longer, and while it appeared the economy was starting to improve in our region and nation, we saw many businesses suddenly close their doors. Simply stated, they lasted as long as they could.
We are in an area that prides itself on its strong, proud, determined and independent people yet, frankly, those are the very characteristics that create a problem in an economic downturn like this one. These folks are the last to seek help, even when the assistance is designed to get them back on their feet again. I can tell you from experience, from being a healthcare navigator, that many of these kind folks turn down monetary aid for their insurance or prescription needs and will be the last to turn up at a food shelter door because they don’t want to appear as being on the “welfare rolls.” How many of us know of a kind soul who has picked up bags of groceries, from those very food shelves, to drop off on neighbors’ porches, due to this very reason?
Somehow, and I don’t know why, living on the brink of poverty has been considered a failing when it is actually the very opposite. So many of these folks have two to three jobs, are extremely resilient and hard-working and want nothing more than to get ahead, to provide for their children and families. They are our neighbors, young and old, and they need our understanding, patience and assistance.
I remember when my daughter was not even six and we drove by one of those homes I spoke of and she said, “Mommy, how can someone live there?” Just then, the school bus in front of us dropped off a child and a grandmother rushed out to the road, giving her granddaughter the biggest hug. I told my child, “That’s how.”
We need to be better human beings in these times, to help those who are more unfortunate than ourselves but also give them the tools to succeed: affordable healthcare, daycare, educational training, transportation and more. Yes, my drives these past months have been beautiful but I know there is pain just below the surface and we as chambers have an obligation to address that, too.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
