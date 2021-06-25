You may not have realized it, but I experienced a situation yesterday that was my “I’ve had it” moment. The phone rang in the chamber office, and because I was knee-deep in a complicated project across the room, I had to run to answer the phone, only to have it be a scam call. This particular company, no exaggeration, has called my office at least 40 times in the last few weeks, sometimes four or five times a day, telling me how I could reduce my credit-card debt. Odd, as I have none. Slamming the phone down on a recording is hardly satisfying, but this phone call was different.
This time, I got an actual person and harbored no remorse, not a whit, into lighting into this caller and expressing my anger and frustration on her company’s many calls. Even when I told her we were a chamber of commerce and that every single one of my numbers was on the Do Not Call Registry, she persisted. It was then I thought, “Lady, you have ticked off the wrong woman.”
Since the pandemic has started to wane and the economy has started to improve, spam calls and texts have returned with a vengeance. It is estimated that since June of last year, such calls have increased by 10 percent, each and every month, and the volume of texts is expected to explode even more, as people are, rightfully so, getting more wary of answering unfamiliar numbers. Just in my own office, I would guess 80 percent of my calls are scams.
These calls and texts are not just an annoyance, they are criminal. Their intent is to bilk people and our most vulnerable population of their hard-earned money. It has been estimated that 49 million in our country fell victim to these fraudulent schemes last year, alone, with $56 billion lost. I would hazard to guess the actual figure is even higher, as so few report this crime, as they are embarrassed.
The best advice I can give you is to hang up the phone and ignore each and every text or e-mail from someone you don’t know, especially if they are asking or claiming unlawful actions on your part. Such agencies do not call or text, alerting you to such purported crimes. Just hang up on them. If they call again, hang up on them again. Like the shampoo bottle says, “Rinse and repeat.”
I want you all to take this next bit of advice very seriously, as some think it would be funny to engage with these chuckleheads. Do not. Period. These people are criminals. As I said before, just hang up, as many times as it will take. In time, they will get the message and, unfortunately, go onto their next mark. Also, please have a serious conversation with your parents on this issue, as they are the most likely to be victimized by these scams.
Earlier in this column, I mentioned this woman called the wrong person, and this is where I get my revenge. My next call was to Senator Bernie Sanders’ office. I told his office that I want Congress to address this form of cyber fraud, as it is costing our country mightily, billions of dollars a year. I will keep you informed on this issue as our chamber proceeds with our Vermont delegation in the months ahead.
Up until now, I don’t think this situation has been taken seriously enough, but I hope that changes, as it is something that affects us all, businesses and individuals alike. As Business Insider noted, “Nobody is safe, nobody can escape them, and for many, it seems nothing can stop them.” The Insider may be right, but I think it is about time we tried.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
