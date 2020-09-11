LISBON, NH — The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently announced that it has awarded a $250,000 grant to DCI Sustainable Hardwood Furniture for a combined heat-and-power biomass boiler. Along with other contributions, the grant funds will be used to purchase and install the unit in the company’s Lisbon headquarters, with annual energy savings estimated to be $390,000.

Vermont State Director Anthony Linardos recently announced the grant award. “USDA’s Rural Energy for America Program helps businesses like DCI Sustainable Hardwood Furniture become more energy independent and reduce costs while supporting the renewable economy in New Hampshire,” he said. “Many rural small business owners need support to incorporate renewable energy and energy-efficiency technology into their operations.”

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.