Dead River Donates To RuralEdge Program
Buy Now

From left, Dead River Company's Roger Vanasse and Karen Westover, and RuralEdge's Patrick Shattuck, Roger Shultz and David DeLuca. (Courtesy photo)

LYNDONVILLE — Dead River Company recently donated $5,000 to RuralEdge for their Homeownership Center programming, allowing RuralEdge to continue its programming to potential and current homeowners in the Northeast Kingdom.

RuralEdge began its relationship with Dead River last year. In ongoing conversations with RuralEdge, Dead River p0ersonnel heard about the programs offered through RuralEdge’s Homeownership Center. RuralEdge has helped renters and homeowners access relief funds like the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program (VERAP) and Vermont Homeowners Assistance Program (VHAP) to stay financially secure in their homes. The Homeownership Center also administers the Vermont Housing Improvement Program (VHIP) in the Northeast Kingdom.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.