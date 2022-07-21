Dead River Donates To RuralEdge Program

LYNDONVILLE — Dead River Company recently donated $5,000 to RuralEdge for their Homeownership Center programming, allowing RuralEdge to continue its programming to potential and current homeowners in the Northeast Kingdom.
RuralEdge began its relationship with Dead River last year. In ongoing conversations with RuralEdge, Dead River p0ersonnel heard about the programs offered through RuralEdge’s Homeownership Center. RuralEdge has helped renters and homeowners access relief funds like the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program (VERAP) and Vermont Homeowners Assistance Program (VHAP) to stay financially secure in their homes. The Homeownership Center also administers the Vermont Housing Improvement Program (VHIP) in the Northeast Kingdom.
“RuralEdge understands the value of strong partnerships,” said RuralEdge Executive Director Patrick Shattuck. “Receiving this generous donation from Dead River Company demonstrates the value that our vendors see in our work and in supporting our communities. This funding will go towards continuing these programs that are integral to our mission of strengthening Northeast Kingdom communities, one home at a time.”
“Dead River Company is guided by our core values of integrity, caring and excellence,” stated general manager Karen Westover. “We believe it’s both a privilege and responsibility to be an active member of the communities we serve. We value our relationship with RuralEdge and happy to be supporting their Homeowership program.”
