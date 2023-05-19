Dennise Casey Elected To Bank Board
Dennise Casey

ST. JOHNSBURY — Dennise Casey was elected to Passumpsic Bank’s board of directors as a trustee at the bank’s Annual Meeting on April 12.

Dennise is owner and president of Casey, Inc., a public affairs firm that provides business strategy, communications, crisis management, media, and public opinion research services to corporate and non-profit clients. From off-shore wind and trucked natural gas to health care, education, regulated utilities, defense, and tech start-ups, Casey, Inc. is called on to provide an outside perspective, steady leadership and encourage new ideas.

