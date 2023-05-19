Dennise Casey Elected To Bank Board

ST. JOHNSBURY — Dennise Casey was elected to Passumpsic Bank’s board of directors as a trustee at the bank’s Annual Meeting on April 12.
Dennise is owner and president of Casey, Inc., a public affairs firm that provides business strategy, communications, crisis management, media, and public opinion research services to corporate and non-profit clients. From off-shore wind and trucked natural gas to health care, education, regulated utilities, defense, and tech start-ups, Casey, Inc. is called on to provide an outside perspective, steady leadership and encourage new ideas.
Before starting her company, Casey worked in the administration of Vermont Gov. Jim Douglas as deputy chief of staff and communications director, and secretary of Civil and Military Affairs, among other positions.
Casey led Douglas’s successful re-election efforts in 2006 and 2008, was deputy campaign manager in 2004, and state field director in 2002. In 2010, she ran six independent expenditure campaigns for the Republic Governors Association. She is now retired from politics.
Passionate about giving back to the state that has given her so much, Casey is past chair of the board of Spectrum Youth and Family Services where she served as youth mentor, chair of the Vermont Women’s Fund Council, vice president of the Vermont Public Board (formerly Vermont PBS and Vermont Public Radio), and a board liaison to the Vermont Public Community Forum.
