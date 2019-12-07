Members who have enrolled in Vermont Electric Co-op’s Co-op Community Solar Program often cite convenience and lack of equipment maintenance as major reasons they participate.
Candice Campbell and her husband Richard didn’t have a good site at their Derby home for panels, and for a long time they felt stymied in their efforts to green up their energy use. But as soon as VEC’s Co-op Community Solar was launched, they enrolled. “Instead of everyone putting up panels, roof-by-roof, you sponsor panels in an existing solar farm,” Candice Campbell said. “This program takes the burden off the homeowner, which is great.”
