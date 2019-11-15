Derby Woman Promoted At Community National Bank

Community National Bank (CNB) President Kathy Austin announced the promotion of Sarah Barrup to Special Asset Officer.
Barrup started her banking career with CNB in 2003 as a teller in Derby Line and in 2005 she was hired as an administrative assistant in the Finance Department. In 2008, she took a position in the Loss Mitigation Department as an assistant and then was promoted to specialist. For the past 10 years, Barrup has worked helping customers find ways to avoid foreclosure and establish plans to continue paying obligations.
She attended the Northern New England School of banking in 2015, and she has taken several banking courses. Barrup makes her home in Derby with her husband Tom, daughter Bella and son Mason.
Community National Bank (CNB) is an independent bank in operation since 1851. CNB has offices located in Derby, Barre, Barton, Derby Line, Enosburg Falls, Island Pond, Lyndonville, Montpelier, Morrisville, Newport, St. Johnsbury and Troy.
