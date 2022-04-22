Editor’s note: Last year, St. Johnsbury welcomed 12 new brick & mortar businesses to its downtown district, more than at any time in recent history. Despite the challenges of the past two years, people are investing in their dreams and choosing St. Johnsbury as the home for their business. The St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce wants to learn more about what is driving this growth, so Director Gillian Sewake set out to interview a selection of both new and existing business owners in downtown St. Johnsbury to share their stories and insights.
The Frame Dames, currently located at 415 Railroad St., has operated their framing and art supply business in the heart of the downtown since 2011. Owner Ann Fielder has also been heavily involved with the downtown business community for years, including serving as President and in other leadership roles with the St. Johnsbury Chamber’s Board of Directors.
Director, Gillian Sewake: Tell us about how The Frame Dames got started.
The Frame Dames Owner, Ann Fielder: I was framing for Libby Welch at Uniquity for 10 years when she retired and closed the store. So, together with Sarah Ford, we decided to open our own frame shop on the heels of that store. It was only natural to stay in St. Johnsbury. Sarah has since moved, but she’ll always be a Frame Dame.
Sewake: Do you have a project or product in the shop that you’re particularly excited about right now?
Fielder: We get excited about most of the art that comes in but we particularly love working with original artwork from both famous and local artists. Some recent examples that come to mind were some original Andy Warhol and Gustav Klimt sketches. Also, there are some seriously talented artists around here. Mary Rowley Hall makes the most amazing paper art, Amanda Weisenfeld from the Artisan’s Guild makes incredible felted wool art, and we (somewhat) recently met April Repotski who picked up drawing again after a hiatus. She is a colored pencil artist mainly creating works of horses, birds and some pets. Her drawings are mind blowing!
And art supplies are a no brainer here. It’s like a candy store for artists. Every time we get a delivery it’s like Christmas.
Sewake: How has St. Johnsbury changed during the time that you’ve been in business here?
Fielder: I’ve been framing on this street for over 20 years. Some really great stores have come or gone since those days. Caplan’s, Sunshine Boutique, Elizabeth’s, Through the Woods, Gauthiers, Podo. There are too many to recall. The downtown is headed in a great direction again with the addition of Art & Joy gift shop, Jackie Fox Photography, Cosmic Cup Cafe moving down the hill… and that’s just what’s happening in the Depot building.
Sewake: Has anything surprised you?
Fielder: I am always surprised when a staple of the downtown decides to close but I can’t blame them. It’s exhausting running a business!
Sewake: What are you looking forward to this year?
Fielder: We’ve installed some new equipment this year that will allow us to cut, build, and create more of the framing stock in house. It brings more of the woodworking side of framing to the shop, which is especially in my wheelhouse.
We’ll also be attending the big New England framing convention in Worcester, Mass. this summer. To keep our skills up to date, we attend all of the industry trade shows and classes to learn the latest techniques in preservation/conservation framing.
Sewake: Five years down the road, what do you think–or hope–that St. Johnsbury is like?
Fielder: The downtown has a lot of positive momentum now, and it will be great to see that continue. It’s getting back to the days of being a vibrant, walkable, shop-able district and that will hopefully only promote even more entrepreneurs to join us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.