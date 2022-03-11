Destination Downtown: Boxcar & Caboose Bookshop & Cafe

Editor’s note: Last year, St. Johnsbury welcomed 12 new brick & mortar businesses to its downtown district, more than at any time in recent history. Despite the challenges of the past two years, people are investing in their dreams and choosing St. Johnsbury as the home for their business. The St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce wants to learn more about what is driving this growth, so Director Gillian Sewake set out to interview a selection of both new and existing business owners in downtown St. Johnsbury to share their stories and insights.
Scott & Joelle Beck first opened Boxcar & Caboose in 2005. In the 17 years since, they have become a fixture of the downtown, expanding to include–in addition to a full-service bookstore–a small cafe, a candy shop, a kids play area, and a book publishing press.
Director, Gillian Sewake: How did you decide to open a downtown business?
Boxcar & Caboose, Scott & Joelle Beck: We wanted to live in a community that had a bookstore and a vibrant downtown. The closing of Northern Lights in 2004 caused us to move toward opening a bookstore.
Sewake: Has anything surprised you?
Beck: Having never owned another business, almost everything was a surprise. Most of the surprises have been pleasant, especially the loyalty and support that St. Johnsbury and its surrounding communities have offered us for nearly seventeen years. Of course, the Great Recession and COVID pandemic have been surprises, but we have found a way to emerge on the other side of these tragedies stronger. E-books and online shopping have been predictable competitors, but a consumer return to paper and ability to negate online advantages with exceptional inventory and customer service has allowed us to stay ahead and thrive.
Sewake: How has St. Johnsbury changed over the time that Boxcar & Caboose has been open?
Beck: When we first opened, there were two restaurants in the downtown, Anthony’s Diner and Piccolos. Piccolos closed within a year. This led to a downtown that was too heavily balanced toward retail, effectively blocking us from customers that wanted to shop and dine. St. Johnsbury is now fortunate to have a variety of good dining options in the downtown to complement its retail and service businesses.
Sewake: What’s on your mind when you think about challenges for your business, or the town?
Beck: Investment by existing and new businesses in the downtown has been the catalyst for recent downtown activity and improvement. St. Johnsbury still has a long ways to go, and even more investment will be required. Significant investment will be required to build the housing, recreation, and shopping opportunities that residents require.
Sewake: Five years down the road, what do you think–or hope–that St. Johnsbury is like?
Beck: We are hopeful that St. Johnsbury will continue to build its amenities and shopping and dining opportunities and become an even more vibrant community. Also, we would really like to see St. Johnsbury increase its recreation opportunities and build an ice/recreation center.
Sewake: What are you looking forward to this year?
Beck: We are hoping that 2022 will be the end of the pandemic. Summer is just around the corner and many tourists will be visiting and traveling through St. Johnsbury. So much has changed over the last 24 months, we are looking forward to working with others to put our progress on display.
Chamber Director Gillian Sewake will continue to share her downtown connections in future editions of The Caledonian-Record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.