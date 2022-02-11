Editor’s note: Last year, St. Johnsbury welcomed 12 new brick & mortar businesses to its downtown district, more than at any time in recent history. Despite the challenges of the past two years, people are investing in their dreams and choosing St. Johnsbury as the home for their business. The St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce wants to learn more about what is driving this growth, so Director Gillian Sewake set out to interview a selection of both new and existing business owners in downtown St. Johnsbury to share their stories and insights.
The secondhand vintage home goods store Haven opened at 18 Eastern Ave. in the renovated New Avenue building in December 2021, and is the first business to be featured in this series.
Director, Gillian Sewake: Tell us about Haven.
Haven Owner, Maggie Gray: For years, it’s been a vision of mine to create a beautiful space that feels like any other curated boutique, but with only vintage and secondhand items sourced in a more environmentally-sound way. I believe in buying as little new as possible, and Haven is how I’m making that more desirable and accessible for others.
Sewake: Is there an item in the shop that you’re excited about right now?
Gray: I feel really excited about most of the things I bring in! If I had to choose, I am so psyched on the post modern travertine and glass dining table, as well as the 1980s Cal-Style upholstered cantilever chairs. For smalls, I love this set of five Kenro mugs I found at an auction in Connecticut. Fun fact, Hopper from Stranger Things has a set in his kitchen in Season Two.
Sewake: Did you always plan to be a business owner?
Gray: In my dreams, maybe, but I don’t think I identified with that as a young person. In high school and college it can feel hard to imagine actually working for yourself. I spent time working for women who owned their own businesses in Rutland and White River Junction. Now that I’m here, I feel like I owe it all to them. Working for two rad business owners in Vermont who were creating spaces that people love shaped my perspective of what’s possible.
Sewake: You started Haven as an online-only shop. How did you decide to transition to brick and mortar?
Gray: The only reason I’m doing what I’m doing right now is because of you, honestly! When you reached out to me via Instagram, expressed interest in seeing this online shop become an in-person location, and introduced me to my landlord, we were able to talk about real, achievable possibilities. I remember driving past the New Avenue building when I first moved to St. J last November and said out loud that I wanted to be one of the opening businesses when the renovations were complete. It felt like a wildly out of reach goal, but here I am!
I am thrilled to be in this space because, beyond being a fun vintage housewares boutique in the Kingdom, I would love to bring in regional artists for shows and create a space for sustainability workshops and other conversations on ways to reduce our waste. There are a lot of collaborative opportunities for community events that I see in Haven’s future now that I have a space for them.
Sewake: What are you looking forward to this year?
Gray: I am looking forward to (hopefully) COVID leveling out. I would love to create more opportunities for people to enjoy time and space together in this beautiful downtown that is filling up with so many vibrant new businesses. I have a lot of friends that have opened up their own businesses or are independent artists in Vermont and neighboring states that are curious about what we have to offer in the Kingdom. I see so much opportunity to bring people to St. Johnsbury to see why we love where we live and, in return, give our community some new art, new wine, new music, fresh racks of vintage wares, or whatever it may be.
Chamber Director Gillian Sewake will continue to share her downtown connections in future editions of The Caledonian-Record.
