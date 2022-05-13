Last year, St. Johnsbury welcomed 12 new brick & mortar businesses to its downtown district, more than at any time in recent history. Despite the challenges of the past two years, people are investing in their dreams and choosing St. Johnsbury as the home for their business. The St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce wants to learn more about what is driving this growth, so Director Gillian Sewake set out to interview a selection of both new and existing business owners in downtown St. Johnsbury to share their stories and insights.
Lumière VT is a holistic retail and gift shop that opened at 418 Railroad St. in June 2021. They’ve recently begun to offer intuitive services and events.
Director, Gillian Sewake: Tell us about what you offer at Lumière.
Lumière VT Owner, Amanda Duffy: Lumière offers a variety of self-care goods to support you on your soul’s path. All of our products come from small businesses with the same intentions of being both environmentally conscious and friendly. We also offer solo or group intuitive sessions, gatherings, and classes. Our goal is to create a space where everyone feels welcomed and accepted; a place to learn, meet new friends or rekindle with old ones, heal, transform, and remember your true self.
Sewake: You have another store in Burlington, Vermont. What made you decide to open up a second location in St. Johnsbury?
Duffy: I was born and raised in the Northeast Kingdom. Even after moving away, I spent weekends and most of my summers here, and began moving back three years ago. It is home. Always has been, and always will be.
Sewake: Has anything surprised you?
Duffy: Yes and no. So much has changed and so much is the same. I am very happy to see and hear that people are happy I am “back” and bringing my soul’s work to the area. It is such a beautiful homecoming.
Sewake: Tell us about your journey to business ownership.
Duffy: My journey began 14 years ago in Burlington. I wanted to create a space for people to feel accepted, at home, loved, and cared for. Since then, I have had three locations, all with the same intention.
Sewake: Has your business concept evolved?
Duffy: Yes, about every month or so? Haha. I am a very passionate, driven being. I listen to what excites me, and where I am meant to be. I love creating change, so this evolving probably won’t stop. Gratefully so. I have learned to follow my heart, listen within, and trust what God and the universe has planned for me.
Sewake: What are you looking forward to this summer?
Duffy: Oh this summer! What a beautiful question! Time with family and friends, being in nature, being in the shop. I cannot wait to start offering new things, creating new things, and being in this incredible place we all get to call home.
Sewake: What’s your favorite product in the store right now?
Duffy: We are constantly adding more and more! Our newest addition is a therapy mat loaded with crystals, and red light therapy, with far infrared heat and more, which bring you healing on a deep cellular level with choices for guided meditation, music, chakra and energy support.
Sewake: Five years down the road, what do you think–or hope–that St. Johnsbury is like?
Duffy: More of what has begun already. The positivity, the growth, the abundance of joy. There is no limit! I love seeing all of the new businesses that are coming in, meeting new friends, and most importantly, getting to be a part of it all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.