Editor’s note: Last year, St. Johnsbury welcomed 12 new brick & mortar businesses to its downtown district, more than at any time in recent history. Despite the challenges of the past two years, people are investing in their dreams and choosing St. Johnsbury as the home for their business. The St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce wants to learn more about what is driving this growth, so Director Gillian Sewake set out to interview a selection of both new and existing business owners in downtown St. Johnsbury to share their stories and insights.
Business partners Christopher & Carolyn Haggett and Kenny & Melissa Timson opened their outdoor sporting goods store SMD Outdoors at 446 Railroad Street in May 2021, after owning another store–St. Michael’s Defense–at a location on Factory Street for a number of years.
Director, Gillian Sewake: Tell us about your store.
SMD Owner, Chris Haggett: SMD Outdoors sells hunting and fishing gear–from poles, hooks and worms, to game cameras, food plot items, hunting blinds, and firearms. We also do some light gunsmithing at the shop.
Sewake: You were business owners in St. Johnsbury before you opened SMD Outdoors. What made you decide to move to a downtown location?
Haggett: St. Michael’s Defense was our previous store. Moving downtown was important for us, because supplies are limited in the firearms industry, and that’s all we had at the old location–that and gunsmithing. We knew we needed to move to a bigger location to expand into the things we really love, and that’s hunting and fishing. Railroad Street was starting to show some signs of life again, and I wanted to see if we could join in and spread our business to a much larger market.
Sewake: Has anything surprised you about operating out of the downtown?
Haggett: Actually yes, a couple things. Adding fishing gear was huge! We have so many people in our community that fish… I just had no idea how many! The second thing that I love about the new location is the number of people we see. Every day someone new walks in. Even people who might not be interested in hunting or fishing. I bet I have sold more game cameras to people who don’t hunt but just want to see what animals are visiting their backyard at night. I show them pictures on my phone from my cameras and we get excited together about what they might possibly see when they put one, two, or even five up.
Sewake: You are all active in the local community. Tell us about the other things you do.
Haggett: My wife and I are probably most known for running the local Cub Scout Pack 007, and now the Girls and Boys BSA troops 007. I’m also the Commander for VFW Post 793, and my wife is a member of the VFW’s auxiliary. Kenny is also a member of the VFW and the Moose Lodge. Carolyn also runs the annual NEK Craft Fair in November. Most recently, we have started to collect pictures of families hunting and fishing for a 2023 calendar we plan to make and sell, where all the profits will go to send kids to Green Mountain Conservative camp. In August we plan to have a community vote on the best pictures, and hopefully we will have them for sale in time for Christmas.
Sewake: How have you seen St. Johnsbury change over the past few years?
Haggett: Losing Caplan’s was a big hit for St. Johnsbury, and leaves a hole that will be hard to replace. Outside of that, we have really started to see the stores fill up downtown, and that has been awesome. The community is really starting to feel comfortable walking around down here again, and that improves sales for all of us. I hope St. Johnsbury stays on the path it is headed down right now. It will grow more over the next five years, and more people will start traveling to St. Johnsbury to see downtown.
Chamber Director Gillian Sewake will continue to share her downtown connections in future editions of The Caledonian-Record.
