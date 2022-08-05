LYNDONVILLE — Do North Coworking and Northern Vermont University announce the first participants in the Forest Products Accelerator program. Seven companies from throughout the northeast will take part in this four-month program that’s open to startup and seed stage companies that are commercializing new and improved products, services, and technology in the forest industry.

“We’re excited about the impressive array of companies participating in our first cohort of the Forest Products Accelerator and for Vermont to play a role in the future of forestry innovation,” said Jared Reynolds, Manager of Do North Coworking and the Forest Products Accelerator. “These companies are addressing some of the most pressing industry challenges by developing new technology, energy and fuel solutions, and sustainable packaging and products.”

