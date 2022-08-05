LYNDONVILLE — Do North Coworking and Northern Vermont University announce the first participants in the Forest Products Accelerator program. Seven companies from throughout the northeast will take part in this four-month program that’s open to startup and seed stage companies that are commercializing new and improved products, services, and technology in the forest industry.
“We’re excited about the impressive array of companies participating in our first cohort of the Forest Products Accelerator and for Vermont to play a role in the future of forestry innovation,” said Jared Reynolds, Manager of Do North Coworking and the Forest Products Accelerator. “These companies are addressing some of the most pressing industry challenges by developing new technology, energy and fuel solutions, and sustainable packaging and products.”
The program is focused on companies that are developing products that use low grade wood and byproducts, technology that improves forestry operations, or wood-based fuels and energy systems. It offers participating companies a rigorous commercialization curriculum to develop their business case, business model, and go-to market plan and connections to industry experts, customers, and suppliers. The Accelerator kicked off on August 1 and participants take part in multi-day in-person and virtual workshops, webinars and panels, and receive coaching throughout the program. The Forest Products Accelerator is made possible with support from the Northern Borders Regional Commission and Northeastern Vermont Development Association.
The goal of the accelerator is to support forestry-focused companies to turn new technology into sustainable and impactful businesses. Participating companies are focused on new types of wood pellets, biochar, biomass energy, technology, and sustainable packaging and products. The following companies are participating in the current cohort of the Forest Products Accelerator.
— Applied Biorefinery Sciences (New York) is developing a water-based biorefinery technology using Hot Water Extraction to improve the production of fuel pellets, pulp, products, and chemicals from biomass.
— Farm to Flame (Pennsylvania) is developing a system to provide clean and affordable renewable electricity to medium and large commercial operations using smokeless and odorless biomass electricity generators.
