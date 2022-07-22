Do North Coworking Expanding This Fall

LYNDONVILLE — Do North Coworking will expand its support for Northeast Kingdom businesses and entrepreneurs through new programs this fall.
Beginning in September, Do North Coworking will welcome its second cohort of the entrepreneurship program called KickstartNEK. The program is designed to help small businesses and entrepreneurs in the Northeast Kingdom to explore, test, and build their ideas into profitable businesses.
At the same time, Do North Coworking will also launch the NEK Mentoring Program to pair emerging and growing Northeast Kingdom businesses with a team of experienced mentors. Registration is now open for both programs.
“We’re seeing so many promising ideas emerging in the region,” said Jared Reynolds, Do North Coworking entrepreneur-in-residence. “These two programs will support NEK entrepreneurs from their initial idea through to the launch and growth of their business, while building important connections between entrepreneurs and businesses in the region.”
KickStartNEK runs for 10 sessions from Sept. 7-Nov. 9; classes will meet one evening per week from 6-8:30pm. The program is open to all, and “the only requirement: have an idea you’re ready, willing, and excited to study, refine, and grow,” said program manager Jared Reynolds. More info is at donorthcoworking.com.
The NEK Mentoring Program pairs entrepreneurs and emerging businesses with an experienced team of mentors to offer a sounding board, guidance, and critical feedback. The program requires meeting with the mentor team monthly, and attendance at a quarterly event to build regional connections.
Do North Coworking is offering these programs in partnership with the Northeastern Vermont Development Association, the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce, and the NEK Chamber of Commerce.
