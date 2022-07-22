Do North Coworking Expanding This Fall
A welcome sign at the new Do North Coworking space in Lyndonville. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

LYNDONVILLE — Do North Coworking will expand its support for Northeast Kingdom businesses and entrepreneurs through new programs this fall.

Beginning in September, Do North Coworking will welcome its second cohort of the entrepreneurship program called KickstartNEK. The program is designed to help small businesses and entrepreneurs in the Northeast Kingdom to explore, test, and build their ideas into profitable businesses.

