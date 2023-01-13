Do North Coworking Launches KickStartNEK

LYNDON — Starting in February, Do North Coworking will offer its next cohort of KickstartNEK, its business accelerator to help small businesses and entrepreneurs explore, test, and build their ideas into profitable businesses.
Participants will explore their business or idea and the problem they’re solving, understand their customers and messaging, develop a financial model and strategy, and build an operating plan to grow. They’ll connect with other entrepreneurs and small businesses and get ongoing feedback and guidance throughout the program.
KickStartNEK will run for nine sessions from Feb. 15-April 12, with classes meeting Wednesday evenings from 6-8:30 p.m. at Do North Coworking. The program is free for NEK residents and open to entrepreneurs who want to transform their business idea into a reality with expert guidance, resources, and a network of supporters, “the only requirement being that you have an idea you’re ready, willing, and excited to study, refine, and grow,” says Jared Reynolds, Do North Coworking’s entrepreneur-in-residence.
“There’s so much opportunity to start and grow a business in the Northeast Kingdom, and we’re seeing so many promising ideas that are emerging in the region,” he stated. “KickStartNEK will support NEK entrepreneurs from their initial idea through to the launch and growth of their business, while building important connections between entrepreneurs and businesses in the region.”
Do North Coworking is offering these programs in partnership with Northeastern Vermont Development Association, St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce, the NEK Chamber of Commerce, and support from Northcountry Federal Credit Union. More information is at donorthcoworking.com, or email Team@DoNorthCoworking.com.
