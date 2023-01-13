Do North Coworking Launches KickStartNEK
Buy Now

(Photo Courtesy DoNorth Coworking Center)

LYNDON — Starting in February, Do North Coworking will offer its next cohort of KickstartNEK, its business accelerator to help small businesses and entrepreneurs explore, test, and build their ideas into profitable businesses.

Participants will explore their business or idea and the problem they’re solving, understand their customers and messaging, develop a financial model and strategy, and build an operating plan to grow. They’ll connect with other entrepreneurs and small businesses and get ongoing feedback and guidance throughout the program.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.